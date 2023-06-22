FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Aventura Police officer who was arrested on multiple charges stemming from an incident in Pompano Beach appeared in court.

Thirty-year-old David Esteban Delgado faces two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of being armed while engaged in a criminal offense and one count of battery.

During his court appearance on Thursday, Delgado claimed that his wife’s cellphone was stolen and used tracking technology from the phone to pinpoint a location.

He then began to follow a vehicle, initiated a stop and confronted two men who he allegedly unlawfully detained at gunpoint.

Delgado’s arrest came after a complaint was was filed Tuesday with Aventura Police by the two individuals regarding the incident that occurred on Saturday, May 20, at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Internal affairs at the police department quickly investigated the incident and Delgado was suspended without pay.

Due to the incident taking place in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office got involved and arrested Delgado. 7News was told that Delgado turned himself in voluntarily.

“The defendent was a police officer, there was an allegation of a phone that was stolen, and, in retrieving that, this is where the kidnapping charges come in to the two individuals,” said Delgado’s attorney. “I just want my client to know because they’re asking to hold him no bond.”

A judge ordered that Delgado be held on a $61,000 bond. Once he pays the bond, he will have to wear an ankle monitor, surrender all his firearms and not have any contact with any of the victims.

