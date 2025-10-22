POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A now-former school coach from Pompano Beach has bonded out of jail after being arrested following alarming allegations.

Ronison Exavier appeared before a judge on Tuesday after being charged with inappropriately touching students at Highlands Christian Academy, where he served as the assistant athletic director.

The 24-year-old faces a slew of charges, including three counts of soliciting to engage in sexual conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

School officials confirmed Exavier has been fired.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.