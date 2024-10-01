LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows the moments a Lauderhill smoke shop experienced a break in and burglary.

The break-in happened at around 1:50 a.m. last week on Tuesday near North University Drive in Lauderhill.

Footage revealed two people standing outside the store before smashing the front windows with a brick.

The pair rushed inside, grabbing multiple products from behind the counter and shoving them into their pockets. They then exited the store with the stolen merchandise and fled the area.

Based upon the video, the suspects appear to be two young black males, wearing hoodies at the time of the incident. One male wore a light blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and black flip-flops. The other suspect wore a black hoodie, black short pants with strips along the sides, black tights under the shorts, and black and white flip-flops.

A store employee told 7News he believes the subjects had come into the store earlier to scope it out. He said the subjects stole between $1,000 and $1,500 worth of items.

Lauderhill Detectives urge that if you or anyone you know recognize the subjects in the video to please contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.