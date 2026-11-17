COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents in need received holiday help ahead of Thanksgiving, thanks to the Food for the Poor organization.

The organization made two $7,500 donations to Team of Life, led by advocate Estelle “Big Mama” Reed, and Liberty Movement Ministry Food Bank respectively.

The donations will help both charities bring holiday meals to residents in need.

“Food for the Poor provides us with a means of meeting this additional need that we get during Thanksgiving. You guys are a force multiplier for us, without this donation, there is no way we can meet the need from our community,” said pastor Clive Atkinson, manager of Liberty Movement Ministry Food Bank.

The funds will go toward turkey, ham and chicken, and other traditional side dishes.

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