Food distribution held at FLL to help local airline industry workers

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Businesses may have started to reopen across South Florida, but the coronavirus pandemic is still affecting many families, including airline workers, prompting members of their industry to hold a food distribution for these employees and their loved ones.

On Saturday, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport hosted the drive-up food giveaway in partnership with Air Charter Advisors and Signature Aviation.

The donation drive aimed to help airline workers from an industry that has seen severe economic ramifications over the last few months.

“I realized that there were so many people in our industry, in aviation, that have been hit really hard, getting laid off, furloughed, family members that are sick,” said Adam Steiger, the president of Air Charter Advisors. “We just wanted to give back.”

Dubbed Operation Uplift, the event was something that executives from throughout Broward County and the aviation industry teamed up to put together.

“The aviation industry was hit tremendously hard as a result of this virus. We see it nationwide,” said Mark Gale, CEO and Director of Aviation at FLL. “We’ve always come together to face challenges as a family, and today is no different.”

“It definitely breaks my heart. However, it makes me smile inside as well to see all the team members out here working together,” said Isaac Lee, Landmark Aviation’s general manager at Miami International Airport. “I’m very happy to see that we’re able to supply so many families with these much-needed items.”

It’s a reality many can relate to, and why efforts like this mean so much to them.

“We really appreciate it, man, ’cause a lot of stuff is going on, like, it’s crazy,” said recipient Donovan Brown. “We can’t even look at older folks for advice right now. No one knows what to do, so just any bit of help is really good.”

“We just hope to help give some of our brothers and sisters, and their families, that work here each and every day an opportunity to get by,” said Gale, “and we can’t wait for the day that we actually see those folks, all their faces, and hopefully many more, all our passengers and whatnot, back inside inside our great airport.”

