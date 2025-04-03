FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a violent criminal responsible for sexually assaulting a housekeeper.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told 7News in Spanish on Wednesday that the incident took place after guests checked out of an Airbnb on Southeast 19th Street in August of last year.

“On August 28th my life changed forever,” she said in Spanish. “I was only doing my job. But then someone broke into the home and raped me in the most violent manner imaginable.”

Detectives say the intruder threw her to the ground, restrained her with zip ties and a knife, and then assaulted her.

“The suspect came from behind the victim, threw her down on the ground, tied her, and proceeded to sexually assault her,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Department Sergeant Hector Martinez.

According to police, the suspect fled after a loud noise from outside the home startled him. The victim managed to slip her phone from her pocket and call police, who arrived to find her restrained and suffering from visible injuries. She was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center.

“It’s difficult to talk about this,” she said. “It’s hurtful. I live with this trauma. This fear. The rape replays every day. But I refuse to have what happened to me be ignored.”

The woman has since filed a lawsuit against Airbnb, the cleaning service she worked for, and the owner of the home, accusing them of not doing enough to keep her, as well as other potential workers, safe.

Two separate crimes have reportedly occurred at the property, causing at least one formal complaint discussing the lack of safety against the company.

Authorities said the suspects involved in the two prior incidents have been ruled out as the suspects in the sexual assault case.

Airbnb told 7News in a statement:

“We take the safety of our community seriously. We are investigating the incident reported and have suspended the listing from the platform during that time.”

No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon. Police are seeking the public’s help, stating any clue could be crucial in identifying and locating the subject responsible.

“I think this is going to be solved by someone coming up with information,” said Sergeant Martinez. “Someone that saw something that may provide a lead. Or it’s going to be solved by technology.”

An investigation is currently underway.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

