FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale police are seeking assistance from the public to locate a 73-year-old woman.

Sharon Hill was last seen Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NW 1st Avenue. She was dressed in a multi-colored dress, a jean jacket and flip flops at the time of her disappearance. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Sharon Hill’s whereabouts to contact the police immediately.

