FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is actively investigating an incident involving the kidnapping and sexual battery of an adult female over the weekend.

The incident occurred near the 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, just before 5:25 a.m., Saturday.

Authorities have successfully located the victim, but are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect responsible.

According to authorities, a male and female were sitting inside a parked vehicle when an unidentified black male, armed with a firearm, approached them. The male suspect demanded the possessions of the male victim.

During this exchange, the suspect forcefully took control of the driver’s seat and stole the vehicle, with the female victim still inside.

As officers gathered details about the victim and the stolen vehicle, around 7:30 a.m., the victim managed to make a 911 call from the vehicle. The female victim was found alone in the vehicle along Interstate 95, near Oakland Park Boulevard.

Officials said it appeared that the suspect had exited the vehicle prior to the victim gaining control of the driver’s seat and driving away. Shortly after, the vehicle experienced mechanical issues and came to a stop on southbound I-95.

On Monday, detectives said during their investigation, they learned that the suspect held the victim captive for approximately two hours.

Throughout this time, authorities said, the suspect forced the victim to accompany him to an ATM, looking to withdraw funds from her account.

During this time, the victim was also sexually assaulted by the suspect, according to authorities.

Following the incident, the victim received medical care for non-life-threatening injuries at Broward Health Medical Center, where she was treated and released Saturday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing a green t-shirt with light-colored lettering on both the front and back, alongside ripped acid-washed jeans and sneakers featuring yellow shoestrings. He also has short dreadlocked hair and was wearing a dark-colored bucket hat at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

