FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch in hopes to find a man suspected of kidnapping and sexual battery of an adult female.

The incident occurred near the 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, just before 5:25 a.m., Saturday.

Police describe the man as dangerous, armed and on the run.

According to authorities, a male and female were sitting inside a parked vehicle when the suspect, a black male, armed with a firearm, approached them. The male suspect demanded the possessions of the male victim.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away, while the woman remained in the passenger seat as the subject got in and drove away.

Throughout this time, authorities said, the suspect forced the victim to accompany him to an ATM, looking to withdraw funds from her account.

The victim was also sexually assaulted by the suspect, according to authorities.

Authorities found the vehicle with the woman still inside along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police determined the subject fled on foot prior to the officers’ arrival.

The suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing a green t-shirt with light-colored lettering on both the front and back, alongside ripped acid-washed jeans and sneakers featuring yellow shoestrings. He also has short dreadlocked hair and was wearing a dark-colored bucket hat at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

