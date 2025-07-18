FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have released the body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that ultimately claimed a 23-year-old man’s life. The killer confrontation occurred after, investigators said, they spotted that man with what looked like a gun.

The incident unfolded at a Chevron gas station on Davie Boulevard, near Southwest 31st Avenue, back in January.

According to police, this started when they attempted to pull over a silver Mercedes driven by Chad Mabry Jr. Detectives said Mabry refused to stop, so the officer called for backup.

“It’s going to be eastbound First Street coming up to Seventh Avenue. It’s a silver Mercedes,” an officer is heard saying on the police radio.

On Thursday, the police department published the body camera video to their public YouTube channel after announcing the officer involved in the fatal shooting had returned to their full duty.

“This is a critical incident summary regarding an officer-involved shooting,” said Fort Lauderdale Violent Crimes Division Capt. David Cortes in the video.

The graphic video captures the moment another Fort Lauderdale Police officer found the Mercedes pulling into the Fort Lauderdale gas station.

“When the second officer pulled into the business behind the vehicle, the Mercedes began to drive away. Sgt. Thomas was still nearby and pulled into the business to assist the other officer,” said Cortes.

That’s the moment the video shows everyone exiting their cars.

“As Sgt. Thomas exited his vehicle, so does the driver of the Mercedes. The suspect retrieves what appears to be a firearm from his waistband,” said Cortes.

Video shows when Mabry exits the Mercedes and appears to pull out the firearm, which turned out to be an airsoft gun. Officers circled the weapon in the video posted on YouTube.

“Put your hands up. Put your hands up,” yelled the officer.

As he runs away, several shots are fired by the officer.

Once Mabry is on the ground, an officer grabs the weapon.

“You will see the firearm in the suspect’s hand. After the shooting, the suspect’s weapon was determined to be an air-powered replica firearm without any colored markings or other indications that it was a replica,” said Cortes.

Following the incident in January, 7News spoke to gas station employees, who also provided surveillance video at the time.

“He goes back there, then he tries to run, and another police [officer] was following him, and they could block his way,” said the employee.

On Thursday afternoon, 7News spoke to Mabry’s family members. At the time we talked to them, they said that they didn’t even know that the video had been released.

