FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have raised the reward to find a person of interest, suspected of firing shots at an NAACP office.

Bullets struck several windows along the 1100 block of Northwest Sixth Street, at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said one was inside at the time.

It remains unclear whether the building was targeted or whether this was a random act.

As of Friday night, the reward for information stands at $5,000 for the right tip to help police track this person down. Call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

