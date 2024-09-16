SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer was involved in a crash on Southbound I-95 near Sunrise Boulevard.

Officials say, the incident happened around 6 a.m., Monday, and the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol says the officer’s marked cruiser was sideswiped by another car.

7Skyforce hovered above, as paramedics gently transferred the victim out of her cruiser and on to a stretcher. She may have an injury to her leg or foot, but that hasn’t been confirmed. She also appeared to be alert and talking.

She was transported to Broward Medical Center for treatment, but is expected to be OK.

It’s unclear if the other driver will face any charges at this time.

