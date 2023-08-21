FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) is still investigating two kidnapping and carjacking incidents that occurred in the downtown area last week after authorities apprehended a suspect on Friday.

The first carjacking and kidnapping incident happened in a downtown parking lot on Sunday night, where the subject assaulted a couple sitting in their car with a gun. The driver escaped while a woman in the driver seat was driven away by the subject. A similar incident happened on Friday morning.

Although authorities have found similarities between the occurrences, definitive connections and the identity of the suspect remain uncertain at this time.

On Friday, police passed out flyers, featuring a sketch of the person of interest, to residents in the community and urged anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers without delay. This came after law enforcement officers from several police departments engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle that was confirmed to be the victim’s car involved in the Friday morning carjacking incident.

FLPD, in collaboration with Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), worked together to apprehend the suspected carjacker, who was later identified as 34-year-old Lias Corker.

Corker now faces charges including aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and driving with a revoked license. He was subsequently booked into the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center. Despite this arrest, authorities are careful to ascertain Corker’s potential involvement in the broader context of the carjacking and kidnapping cases.

A wave of tips from concerned citizens has flooded in and, police said, each lead is being exhaustively pursued by investigators.

FLPD continues its tireless efforts to unravel the complex web of events and uncover any connections that may lead to a resolution in these disturbing incidents.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

