FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating following reports that multiple suspects forcibly entered a home and physically assaulted a man inside.

According to authorities, the incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the Progreso Point Apartments, located at 619 North Andrews Avenue.

Police said once the unknown suspects entered the home, in an act of self-defense, the victim managed to retrieve a firearm and shoot one of the intruders.

Before the police could arrive at the scene, the suspects fled the area in an unknown vehicle. The victim sustained serious injuries during the attack and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Shortly after, the injured suspect, along with another suspect, arrived at BHMC for medical treatment, with the latter driving the vehicle.

FLPD officers on-site took both suspects into custody. The injured suspect is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

However, one suspect remains at large, and police are actively working to locate and apprehend them.

Police said the incident was isolated and not related to an active shooter situation at any point.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

