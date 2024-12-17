FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arson investigation is underway after, officials said, a suspicious fire at an auto shop in Fort Lauderdale left three vehicles charred.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at Napa Auto Parts, located at West Broward Boulevard and 35th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, one car that was parked at the shop was set on fire, which then spread to another car. A truck was also damaged.

Cellphone video captured a large fire coming from the shop.

Once at the scene, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators said they found evidence that the cause of the fire might have been caused intentionally.

No injuries were reported.

The cars have since been taken away from the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police have taken over the investigation and are looking at surveillance video to determine whether the incident was arson.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.