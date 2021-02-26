FLPD: Gas station shooting started as attempted armed robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a shooting at a Fort Lauderdale gas station that sent a man to the hospital was the result of an attempted armed robbery.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, shots were fired at the Marathon station in the area of Southwest 15th Avenue and 27th Street, at around 10 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene following the chaotic confrontation.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. As of Friday night, his condition remains unknown.

