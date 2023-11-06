FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has apprehended the suspect, they said, is linked to a sexual battery incident that occurred back in September.

According to officials, 37-year-old Lamont Brandon Mayweather was arrested on Friday.

Mayweather faces several serious charges, including sexual battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

FLPD officials said they were able to identify Mayweather as the suspect with the help of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, which conducted a successful analysis through a hit in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System.

Mayweather is currently being held in custody at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.

For anyone who may have been victimized by this individual, you are urged to reach out to Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

