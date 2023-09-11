FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police said a 73-year-old woman reported missing on Monday has been located and is safe.

Sharon Hill was last seen Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NW 1st Avenue. She was dressed in a multi-colored dress, a jean jacket and flip flops at the time of her disappearance. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Police said she was located and “in good health” around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

