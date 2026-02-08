DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Attendees at the 34th annual Florida Renaissance Festival brought colorful costumes and celebrated at a fun outing in Deerfield Beach Saturday.

Participants and reenactors dressed in Renaissance costumes in a recreation of a 16th century village.

The festival features multiple attractions such as mock combat tournaments, theater and puppetry, and musical performances.

“What we do here is transport you back in time so that you leave your 21st century problems behind you, and enter our castle to the 16th century,” said Bobby Rodriguez, an attendee at the event.

The festival will continue to take place every weekend through March 29.

