Florida prosecutor: Runcie lied about contacting witnesses in case of former Broward Schools employee

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have surfaced in the arrest of Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

According to the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, Runcie contacted witnesses in a criminal case of a former Broward Schools employee as part of his preparation for his own testimony before a statewide grand jury in March.

When asked how he prepared, investigators said, Runcie replied that he relied on his memory from a past workshop.

He was arrested on Wednesday and accused of perjury.

Broward Schools General Counsel Barbara Myrick was also arrested. She was charged with disclosing the grand jury’s proceedings for contacting witnesses and discussing their testimony with Runcie.

An attorney for Runcie said the charges were political, and they intend to plead not guilty.

