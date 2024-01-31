FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers will host a part-time job fair as they continue their relocation to their new practice facility in Fort Lauderdale.

The job fair will take place on Feb. 7 at the Holiday Park Social Center, located at 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive.

Positions that will be available include the following:

Ice technicians

Ice monitors

Retail associates

Supervisors

Housekeepers

Party hosts

The job fair will start at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

