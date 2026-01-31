FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Florida Panthers players showed up to unveil the newest exhibit at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale Friday.

“So much physics, and math, in hockey, that we’re really exploring all of that, as well as showcasing a sport that everyone in South Florida loves,” said Joseph Cox, the Museum of Discovery and Science’s president and CEO.

The new hands-on exhibit, “Hockey: Faster than Ever” highlights the impact of science on the high speed sport of hockey.

It’s awesome. I think a lot of us grew up having a role model in this sport, whether it was on the ice or off the ice, so we kind of look at this next generation as that same thing, the kids that come up and play, they can admire they way we not only the way we play the game, but the way we treat others, and the way we come back in the community and try to grow the game that way,” said Seth Jones, a Florida Panthers defenseman.

The exhibit was developed with the National Hockey League and in partnership with the Florida Panthers.

The exhibit runs through May 2.

