FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup Final Monday night, fans took to the streets throughout South Florida to celebrate. Those celebrations continued onto the next day at a Fort Lauderdale venue, where Panthers players were seen hoisting the Stanley Cup.

7Skyforce hovered over the Elbo Room Beach Bar, located at 241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Tuesday morning, where a large crowd gathered around the venue.

Several fans were seen outside the venue as they attempted to get a glimpse of the Stanley Cup.

Players were seen on the second floor of the Elbo Room, kissing the Stanley Cup and throwing beer bombs as they led the crowd in “Let’s Go Panthers” chants.

Following the big win, players remained in the arena until 3 a.m and then they partied at Tkachuk’s home. They then made their way to the Elbo Room.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue passed by the Elbo Room to give the players a shoutout.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was at Elbo Room.

“Yeah, we’ve been going pretty good all night, it’s been a good party so far. We earned it,” Tkachuk said. “Guys are having a great time. Anytime the cup’s around, it’s incredible. Definitely makes it a lot of fun. Every time you touch it, look at it, able to hoist it, it’s something special.”

Elbo Room was closed off to fans but many still gathered outside.

“I just got a beer shower. I didn’t even shower this morning. My shower is out of the Stanley Cup right there,” said Luke Scala.

“I mean, it can’t get any better than that,” said John Shapiro.

“It’s just so happy. We won for the first time and it’s good that we experienced it,” said a young fan.

Fans watched as the players began singing “We Are The Champions” atop the Elbo Room.

“It’s awesome. I’m experiencing this with my two daughters. Big hockey fans. It’s great for the community, great for South Florida,” said Oscar Marrero.

“It’s incredible. It’s awesome. I’m so proud of them, and it was so awesome watching them the whole time and they did it!” said Madison Woodruff.

“I have been a fan since day one, Miami Arena, couldn’t be happier right now. This is an awesome scene right here and champions of the world,” said Carey Laufer.

After the celebrations on top of the Elbo Room, the Stanley Cup was on the move as Aleksander Barkov took the cup to the beach. Fans followed and recorded as Tkachuk took the cup for a swim.

Following the Elbo Room celebration and the dip in the beach, some players were seen eating lunch at Moxies in Fort Lauderdale. Others took the Stanley Cup to Cafe Europa and Ann’s Florist and Coffee Bar.

“All the panthers just came with the Stanley Cup. We had a beer with them and drank out of the Stanley Cup,” said Ethan, a fan.

The Panthers’ championship parade is set for Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Fans are invited to join the festivities along the parade route, which begins at A1A and Riomar Street.

