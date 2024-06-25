FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup Final Monday night, fans took to the streets throughout South Florida to celebrate. Those celebrations continued onto the next day at a Fort Lauderdale venue, where Panthers players were seen hoisting the Stanley Cup.

7Skyforce hovered over the Elbo Room Beach Bar, located at 241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Tuesday morning, where a large crowd gathered around the venue.

Several fans were seen outside the venue as they attempted to get a glimpse of the Stanley Cup.

Panthers forward Mathew Tkachuk was at Elbo Room.

“Yeah, we’ve been going pretty good all night, it’s been a good party so far. We earned it,” Tkachuk said. “Guys are having a great time. Anytime the cup’s around, it’s incredible. Definitely makes it a lot of fun. Every time you touch it, look at it, able to hoist it, it’s something special.”

Elbo Room was closed off to fans but the Panthers’ championship parade is set for Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Fans are invited to join the festivities along the parade route, which begins at A1A and Riomar Street.

