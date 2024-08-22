SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers and Florida Blue are teaming up for their Goals for Food program.

The two donated meals for every goal the Panthers scored at home last season.

Staff members from both organizations packed and distrusted 22,000 pounds of food to benefit 1,000 families.

“This is one of our events that is the culmination of a year-long program between Florida Blue, the Florida Panthers and Harvest Drive,” said John Colombo, vice president of the Florida Panthers Foundation. “So today, what you’re seeing here is bags that are being distributed out into the South Florida community, they’re getting into the hands of those who really need it, they’re getting into agencies and organizations that are able to reach those families that truly need the help.”

Six hundred and fifty meals were pledged for every goal scored at home.

The panthers scored 168 of them last year, leading to more than 109,000 donated meals.

