FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing near Fort Lauderdale.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert on Sunday afternoon for Isaiah Louise-Jeune.

The toddler was last seen along the 3900 block of Northwest 33rd Terrace.

Louise-Jeune stands 3 feet tall, weighs around 50 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.

Investigators said the child may be in the company of 27-year-old Marie Benoit and may be traveling in a silver 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with the Florida tag QYNT16.

Benoit stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and a blue hat.

Authorities urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-476-4730 or 911.

