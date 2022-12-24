COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Coconut Creek.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Sarina Ropp.

Investigators said the teen was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.

Ropp stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue shorts with the Scooby-Doo logo.

Ropp has a birthmark on her left inner calf.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700 or 911.

