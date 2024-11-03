LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Lighthouse Point.

Leilani Gonzalez was last seen in the area of the 3000 block of Northeast 48th Street.

She was last seen wearing a black tube top, black shorts with black stockings, and black boots.

Gonzalez is a white-Hispanic teen who stands at 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has curly black and purple hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Lighthouse Point Police Department at 954-942-8080 or 911.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.