HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert from Hollywood has been issued for a 15-year-old boy.

According to officials, Semaj Major was last seen near Hollywood’s 2800 block of Fillmore Street.

Semaj was reported wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side. Authorities believe Semaj may be accompanied by a black female juvenile.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.