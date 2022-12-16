HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hallandale Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday afternoon issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Destinee Gawlik.

The teen was last seen along the 700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

Gawlik stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored sweater and dark colored jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on Gawlik’s whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), Hallandale Beach Police at 954-457-1400 or 911.

