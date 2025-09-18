COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Coconut Creek.

Stella Mitchell was last seen in Northwest 52nd Street and 43rd Terrace Wednesday.

She’s 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

She may be wearing a black tank top and multi-colored bell bottom pants and white Jordan high tops.

Stella has a nose ring in each nostril and scars on the inside of both arms.

If you have any information please call coconut creek police.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.