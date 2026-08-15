FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a confrontation with a delivery driver is walking out of jail.

George Mandes didn’t want to speak too much to the press waiting outside the Fort Lauderdale jail on Friday night to share his side of the story. Still, he said he believes the facts of what happened on Thursday outside his Wilton Manors neighborhood were exaggerated.

“I can’t make any statements before court. You guys are not the court. [Expletive] y’all. You blew the story out of proportion on the news,” he said.

According to Wilton Manors Police, officers and a SWAT team surrounded the Manor Grove Apartments, along the 1900 block of North Andrews Avenue, Thursday afternoon to investigate an armed robbery.

But Friday’s court documents revealed additional details about what occurred Thursday.

According to the documents, the 57-year-old accused a delivery driver of taking his package.

Surveillance video shows the delivery driver placing a package on the floor outside an apartment. Seconds later, he picks it back up and walks away.

Detectives said the driver picked up the package after realizing “he delivered it to the wrong apartment.” He later dropped it off at the correct apartment a few doors down.

But video shows that moments after the driver walked away with the package, Mandes is seen walking down the apartment hallway with a gun in his right hand.

Police said Mandes confronted the delivery driver by his work van.

Neighbors said Mandes approached the driver and asked for the package while holding the gun.

By the time first responders arrived on scene, Mandes had reportedly barricaded himself inside a unit at the complex.

Wilton Manors and Fort Lauderdale officers worked together to apprehend him, and he surrendered.

Ring video shared by one resident appears to show the suspect with his hands above his head in a hallway as he surrenders to officers at 5:55 p.m.

On Friday, he waived his bond court appearance.

Mandes is facing an aggravated assault with a firearm charge.

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