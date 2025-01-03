PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Gainesville man has been arrested for making an alleged threat to attack a pro-Israel group.

Forrest Pemberton faces federal stalking charges.

Prosecutors said Pemberton, 26, intended to “kill, injure, harass, and intimidate” staff working at the local offices of the America Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Officials said he went to Plantation to scout the offices and then later returned with three concealed weapons, intending to target the people working there.

The FBI tracked him down in Tallahassee, where they arrested him on the first day of Hanukkah.

