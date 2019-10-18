Florida lawmakers to vote on whether suspended Sheriff Israel will be reinstated

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel is days away from finding out whether or not he’ll get his job back.

Lawmakers in Tallahassee are scheduled to vote on Israel’s reinstatement when they return to session next week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed him over what he says are failures of the shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

But the Florida Senate’s special master disagreed and recommended that Israel be reinstated.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.