Florida Humane Society donates stuffed animals to 1st responders in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Humane Society gave a cuddly show of support to first responders in Pompano Beach.

The nonprofit donated more than 1,500 stuffed animals to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews, as well as some Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Friday morning.

First responders distribute toys to children while on duty to help soothe any anxiety.

“The child is — they’re truly receptive, and they’re thankful,” said BSO Deputy Aaron Moore, “and we afford them the ability, depending on how many [stuffed animals] we have in our possession, to pick the one that they make the biggest connection with, and we leave them with smiles on their faces.”

The Florida Humane Society receives the stuffed animals from local businesses and shares them with partners in the community.

Emergency crews will hand out the snuggly surprises while handling certain calls.

