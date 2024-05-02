PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One day after the 6-week abortion ban law took effect in Florida, the state health care administration began fending off critics.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration on Monday tweeted their “Myth vs. Fact” sheet to “combat lies and misinformation by abortion rights advocates,” and issued new rules on record keeping and treating emergency conditions.

In an effort to combat the lies and misinformation surrounding Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act, please read the Agency for Health Care Administration’s Myth vs Fact below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D1n7USigFh — Florida AHCA (@AHCA_FL) May 1, 2024

The new rules state:

Medical facility must document abortions, gestinational age and date, and submit monthly to the state. Hospitals must maintain written policies for maintaining medical records for certain life-threatening conditions. When water breaks early, a patient must be admitted to a facility, or the doctor must document an alternative course of action. When a baby dies as a result of early break, it is not considered an abortion. Treatment of ectopic pregnancy is not considered an abortion. Treatment of a specific pregnancy-related tumor is not considered an abortion. Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

Florida State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat from Boynton Beach, weighed in on Florida AHCA’s post.

“They know abortion is health care, and now they are putting forth these rules about certain conditions and pregnancies, because they know that it’s very dangerous, and it’s really just damage control on their part,” she said.

The agency’s tweet said it’s a fact that the state does not restrict life-saving care for pregnant women, “it promotes it.”

But some worry that doctors will be too concerned with legalities and not medicine.

“The point of this whole thing is, it should be a decision between women and her physician,” said Berman. “Why are we, in the state of Florida, making determinations about how a woman should be medically treated when she’s pregnant with the child? You know, this is all absurd.”

Many abortion activists and politicians believe the six-week window for most pregnant patients is not workable.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.