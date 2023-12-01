FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Florida City couple was arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse after an investigation revealed disturbing incidents of violence against their young children.

Ashanti Sereeta Young, 43, and Janice Young, 46, were taken into custody Thursday.

The incident came to light when a school counselor at the children’s elementary school reported concerns about the welfare of the children, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, during interviews conducted with the victims, one of the children, a seven-year-old boy, stated that Janice Young, identified as his mother, had beaten him with a white extension cord for coloring in one of his books. His eight-year-old sister reportedly corroborated the account, mentioning that she was beaten with a white electrical cable for misbehaving by coloring and drawing during Thanksgiving break.

According to police, both children displayed visible injuries, including “linear scars and scabbed welts on their bodies,” consistent with their accounts.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue evaluated the children, who were later removed from the home by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Janice Young and Ashanti Young were taken into custody and interviewed separately.

Janice initially denied involvement, claiming the children hit each other, while Ashanti claimed not to have seen the children’s injuries, stating she does not regularly see their bare skin, the arrest report states.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.