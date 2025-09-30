PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s chief financial officer criticized Broward County after state Department of Government Efficiency officials reviewed the county’s budget.

The state’s DOGE team were in Broward County over the summer, reviewing all the books over two days, analyzing the county’s general funds.

On Tuesday, Blaise Ingoglia appeared at Keiser University in Pembroke Pines to discuss what, he says, is the county’s wasteful spending.

“The government bureaucracy itself is the wasteful spending, we will show you examples of specific spending when the DOGE reports come out,” he said.

DOGE officials said the current nearly $2 billion fund for the county has grown by $617 million over the past five years. They believe $200 million from the county’s budget could be cut.

Ingoglia went on to condemn local officials for allowing the budget to increase to the point of needing state intervention to control.

“I don’t get paid $400,000 a year as administrator. “It’s not my job to go in and cut the budgets, it’s not the policymakers’ jobs to go in and cut the budgets. It’s the job of the administrators and the city managers and the people to cut their budgets. We can do it at the state, I just don’t understand why they don’t do it at the local [level,]” said Ingoglia.

State officials were reluctant to give specifics of what could be cut from the county’s budget.

Broward County Mayor Beam Furr welcomed the state’s review over the summer, saying local officials would be open to any suggestions they have over the budget.

“If they can find some things that we can do better, we’ll do better. I’m looking at it as a teachable moment,” said Furr.

Earlier this month, the Broward County Commission passed a decrease to the property tax rate that would reduce the amount they receive in property taxes by about $1 million. They said they also wanted to keep up reserve funds in the case of emergencies, such as hurricanes and economic downturns.

