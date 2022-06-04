FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has been reported in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there is flooding along Powerline Road, between Commercial Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road.

Northbound and southbound lanes on Powerline Road will be closed between Northwest 56th Street and 59th Court until further notice.

Northbound traffic will be directed to westbound Northwest 56th Street, then to 12th Avenue. Southbound traffic will be directed to Northwest 59th Court.

Law enforcement will be present to assist with traffic.

Crews will be monitoring the flood levels and adjust the traffic plan and detours as needed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, seek alternate routes and obey all directional signs.

