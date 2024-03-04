DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Severe thunderstorms left parts of Broward County flooded out, with gusty winds and even hail wreaking havoc in the region.

A possible tornado touched down near Southern Orchard and Pine Island roads in Davie, Sunday afternoon, startling residents and causing some damage.

Sunday night, 7News cameras captured large trees that were uprooted and fell down on a fence in a neighborhood off Pine Island Road in Davie.

Another tree nearby came down and blocked a front door outside a home. Downed trees were also seen in Hollywood.

Earlier in the day, people took to social media to show flooded streets and hail falling on front yards.

One family recorded video showing strong gusts almost blowing away their patio cover.

Cellphone video of the inclement weather recorded poolside showed the conditions that spring breakers were likely not expecting to enjoy a lazy Sunday.

A closer look at the ground near the pool showed hail coming down.

“Damn, it’s like snow back there,” a man is heard saying in the video.

Coconut Creek reported 2.4 inches of rain, and Plantation reported 2.15 inches of rain.

Fortunately, the rain tapered off and moved offshore later in the night.

While residents in Davie believe a tornado touched down, the National Weather Services has not confirmed a touchdown as of late Sunday night.

Meteorologists said rain is expected to return over inland spots on Monday beginning late in the afternoon and in the evening. The wettest day this week is expected to be Wednesday.

