FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As heavy rains impact parts of South Florida, several flood prone cities are getting ready. Back in April, historic flooding affected several areas in Broward County.



“It’s just so much rain that we’ve had this year, it’s crazy,” Greg Brandenburg said.

For people living in South Florida, the dry season hasn’t arrived yet.

“It’s hot, hotter than usual,” Brandenburg said.

And the forecast for the week looks to be wetter then what was expected for mid November. Some areas could see 8 inches of rain.

Brandenburg lives in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, which was badly flooded last April.

He’s still living in an RV and his new floor is set to arrive on Friday.

“Finish the kitchen so we can get rid of this thing out here and get back to our lives,” he said.

In Hollywood, crews are testing pumps and are lowering levels where they can.

East Hollywood also flooded back in April.

In Miami and Pompano Beach, crews are cleaning storm drains in order to make room for rain water.

To make matters worse, South Florida will also be dealing with king tides this week as well.

“I’m not worried, like I said, I been here awhile,” said Pat Zizlsperger, a Hollywood resident.

Long timers said that dealing with water is a way of life in South Florida.

“It’s maybe gotten a little bad but it hasn’t been a big change,” Zizlsperger said.

“Now we got this rain situation that’s coming back again, it just gets tiring,” Brandenburg said.

For those living in the affected areas, they are ready to see the rain move on.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.