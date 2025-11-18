FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have evacuated Terminal 4 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after, they said, a man claimed to have a bomb in his bag, leading deputies to detain the man.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies evacuated both the arrivals and departures levels, late Tuesday morning.

In a travel advisory posted early Tuesday afternoon, the airport said the investigation is affecting pre-security portions at both levels.

Travel Advisory No. 1: An ongoing security-related investigation is impacting access to pre-security public areas of the arrivals and departures levels of Terminal 4 only. Law enforcement personnel are diverting airport guests to unaffected terminal areas. We appreciate your… pic.twitter.com/WZvTSeTGF4 — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) November 18, 2025

Passengers and visitors were diverted to other terminals while authorities conduct a security sweep.

“As a matter of fact, they stopped me right here and they said, ‘No, you got to get out on Terminal 3,'” said one traveler.

The emergency response caused some confusion for travelers who were unsure of where to go.

“I just walked up and I asked that guy, he said it was an emergency,” said another traveler.

Others reached out to their airlines after missing their flights due to the confusion.

“It’s just unfortunate. They said they’d call us back in maybe half an hour, trying to get her on her flight, there was nothing else they can do,” said Hunter Lloyd who was dropping his mom off at the airport.

She was on her way to New York City but missed her flight due to the terminal closure.

“I’m like, ‘I have a Maroon 5 concert to get to in Madison Square Garden. That’s wrong,” said Donna Nicoter.

She said she’s hoping to rebook her flight but might be cutting it very close to get there in time for the concert.

“I’m very inconvenienced by that. I had plans, my family’s waiting on me,” she said.

Investigators said BSO’s Bomb Squad Unit has secured the bag and the terminal was deemed safe.

Officials said the incident has not affected operations at FLL, as the investigation continues.

The man who made the threat has been detained. He could possibly face federal charges.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.