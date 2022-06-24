FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will have a drill to test its emergency preparedness and response.

In collaboration with a variety of stakeholders, FLL will be conducting an active threat training exercise known as Operation Nightingale.

The training is set to begin at 11 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to conclude at 3 a.m. on Friday.

Operation Nightingale is a mass-casualty exercise compliant with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is scheduled to take place mainly inside Terminal 1’s Concourse A and a portion of the rental car center.

Organizers said staging of law enforcement, fire rescue and medical transports will also be involved in the exterior areas of the airport, including along the terminal curbside, airfield and perimeter roadways.

The exercise will showcase fictional but realistic scenarios. Volunteers will be in a cordoned-off area of Concourse A, acting in a range of roles.

Organizers said the goal of exercise is to train and familiarize airport employees with with FLL’s emergency and readiness procedures in partnership with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement and Fire Rescue Divisions.

Operartion Nightingale is the third active assailant/active shooter training drill conducted by FLL in recent years.

The drill is not expected to impact travelers or motorists that arrive or depart from the airport.

