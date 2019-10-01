FLL reopens renovated runway as part of $95M reconstruction project

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are celebrating the reopening of a runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The airport’s north runway, the oldest of just two runways at the airport, was back in business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tuesday morning.

It's official! The #NorthRunway at #FLL is back in commission after closing for 120 days for major rehabilitation and upgrades. During today's relaunch ceremony, @SpiritAirlines Flight #404 to Atlanta was the first aircraft to depart the rebuilt runway at 9:20AM. #WeDidIt #Kudos pic.twitter.com/WHUcLV69PM — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) October 1, 2019

The runway had been shut down for months as part of FLL’s $95 million reconstruction project.

“It has been in existence in some form or fashion since 1943,” airport CEO Mark Gale said.

Construction on the stretch of tarmac started in late March with a full closure for more significant renovations taking place in June.

Crews replaced the runway’s 75-foot center portion with concrete and also repaved the asphalt.

“This was a full-depth excavation and reconstruction of the runway,” Gale added.

During the closure, the airport was operating with just one runway which, at times, caused delays and headaches for travelers.

However, airport officials said the work was necessary.

“Over the course of the last 70-plus years and numerous rehabilitation efforts on the runway, it really started to show its stress,” Gale said.

The deflectors near the runway were also painted to display the American flag and bald eagle.

“It’s not only an amazing piece of public art but functionally it serves a purpose,” said Phil Dunlap, director of the Broward Cultural Division, “and that purpose is it’s actually the jet blast deflector, so actually, planes that are taking off like the one to my right over here, it helps catch the blow back from the engines.”

FLL said the first aircraft to take off from the repaved runway was a Spirit Airlines flight to Atlanta.

The plane was wheels up at 9:20 a.m.

The entire reconstruction project is slated to be completed by March 2020.

