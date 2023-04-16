FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a sense of relief for flyers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a runway that resembled a lake for days due to historic flooding was back open, at least during daytime hours.

The north runway was ready for takeoff at FLL, early Saturday afternoon.

Traffic cameras captured planes taking off and landing on the runway after days of it being grounded due to the flooding.

Flights were paused after dark because of the lack of lighting, FLL officials said. Otherwise, the airport can continue at full capacity.

