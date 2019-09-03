FLL reopens after being spared from Hurricane Dorian

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened.

The airport reopened at noon Tuesday, bringing relief to customers who had their travel put on hold Monday, when it closed due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Dorian.

When a storm comes dangerously close, travel plans are either postponed or cancelled altogether. Some travelers were frustrated by the prospect of Hurricane Dorian disrupting their business or vacation plans, especially during Labor Day weekend.

Rory Cunningham, one of the travelers, had to deal with flight delays to his travel plans.

“I had a flight that was cancelled. I re-booked and got one for Saturday. Then I called yesterday, and they gave me one for today,” Cunningham said.

Kevin Valencia, an employee who runs various retail shops at the airport, said he’s expecting a busy day dealing with travelers who are a little anxious to get to their planned destinations in a timely fashion after having their travel plans interrupted by Hurricane Dorian.

“I can definitely see it from the customers’ perspective that they’re gonna be very anxious,” Valencia said. “Some people are on time limits, whether it’s business or leisure. They just wanna get out or vice versa, so we’re already anticipating that little rush, the mindset of, ‘Hey, they’re gonna be a little extra on edge.’ As workers, we just gotta be a little extra patient and just take it hour by hour, really.”

