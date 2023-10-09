FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport took a step towards expansion Monday with the groundbreaking of Terminal 5, marking the start of the first new terminal construction in decades.

T5, a $404 million, five-gate domestic terminal with state-of-the-art amenities, will boost FLL’s capacity by 4-5 million passengers annually, contributing to FLL’s growth projections from 35 to nearly 52 million passengers in 20 years, officials said.

JetBlue Airways Corp. managed the project in partnership with Broward County.

The development generated thousands of construction jobs and is expected to create 1,000-1,250 permanent positions.

Officials said the new terminal prioritizes accessibility and sustainability, offering ADA features and eco-friendly elements.

The terminal, connected to the Cypress parking garage and Terminal 4, aims to be completed by mid-2026.

