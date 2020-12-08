FLL, American Airlines offer COVID-19 tests to travelers

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Airports and airlines are adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic to ensure safe travels once the surge finally slows down.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will be offering COVID-19 tests.

The opening of the testing site comes as more international and domestic destinations require travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding.

Testing starts tomorrow at the lower level of terminal three, right by the baggage claim, and it runs daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

American Airlines is going to offer at-home testing for passengers taking domestic flights.

The airline noted that travelers should check restrictions in their destination to make sure their particular test is accepted wherever it is they are going.

Meanwhile, if people are still not up for flying and plan to drive, experts said that’s not completely risk-free. If they are riding with others, they suggest keeping all of the windows down.

American Airlines will charge $129 for the at-home COVID-19 test, while FLL will charge $99 for the COVID-19 test and $69 for the rapid pathogen test.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.