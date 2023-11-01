WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot is on the mend after his airplane went down in the Florida Everglades.

The victim’s Cessna Skyhawk crashed in the swamp of Southwest Broward during the overnight hours of Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Mack’s Fish Camp, located at 18599 Krome Avenue, just after 10 a.m.

The pilot was spotted clinging to a wing and suffering from a leg injury.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews hoisted him from the partially submerged aircraft.

The pilot’s flight school said he’s doing better and should make a full recovery.

