FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a significant breakthrough for Fort Lauderdale paramedics, city commissioners approved an advancement in emergency medical care that will allow trauma patients to receive whole blood in the ambulance before they arrive at the hospital.

The launch of the Whole Blood Exchange Program, in partnership with Broward Health Medical Center, received the green light on Tuesday.

“Administration of whole blood in the field prior to the patient being received by the trauma team increases survivability more than 70%. Here in Broward County, we’ve seen survivability rates over 81%. That is truly life-changing results,” said FLFR Chief Stephen Gollan.

Supporters say the program will improve survival rates for patients suffering from severe blood loss.

“This is a program that will undoubtedly save lives in our community. It’s the gift of whole blood,” said Gollan.

Fort Lauderdale joins the Broward Sheriff’s Office and other agencies that already use a whole-blood program, allowing their paramedics to start blood transfusions on patients before they reach the hospital, rather than waiting minutes that could be life-saving.

In attendance at Tuesday’s meeting was 20-year-old Stephen Livingston. He suffered a rollover crash earlier this year when the car he was in collided with a pole in Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s going to save a lot more people like me,” he said.

Andrew Livingston, the 20-year-old’s father, credits his son’s being alive to BSO’s whole blood program and those Fort Lauderdale first responders who pulled him from the wrecked car and immediately began a blood transfusion on scene before rushing him to Broward Health in critical condition.

“He had multiple fractures and wounds all over his body. He’s bleeding out of his ear, internal bleeding. Blood [transplant] was incredible, and that’s what helped keep him alive so the trauma team at Broward Health could do their job and get him back,” he said.

Andrew added that his son had a fighting chance at survival because of the quick work by first responders.

“He didn’t answer God’s call that night, and that’s why he’s here. And the Whole Blood is the whole reason why,” said Andrew.

This new partnership is another tool under FLFR’s belt, which they say will help save lives.

The program is scheduled to be implemented by March.

